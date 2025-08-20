CCRAS and WHO-SEARO conduct regional workshop on WHO-GMP for herbal medicines in Mumbai

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), under the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the World Health Organization–South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO-SEARO), organised a four-day Regional Workshop on WHO Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Herbal Medicines. The workshop is being held in Mumbai from 19–22 August 2025 at the RRAP-Central Ayurveda Research Institute (RRAP-CARI).

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS; Dr Pavan Godatwar, Technical Officer, WHO (SEARO); and Dr C.K. Katiyar, Former Director, Emami (India), in the presence of officials from CCRAS, WHO, PCIM&H and RRAP-CARI. Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer in Charge, WHO-SEARO, addressed the gathering through a video message, highlighting the importance of ensuring quality, safety and efficacy of herbal drugs used in traditional medicine.

Around 19 international delegates from South-East Asian countries including Bhutan, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Nepal, along with Indian participants, are attending the workshop. The four-day programme includes multiple technical sessions with experts in GMP and GLP delivering lectures across six modules. The expert panel features scientists and officials including Dr Sudipt Dey, Former Deputy Drug Controller, CDSCO, Government of India, and Dr Satyabrata Maiti, Former Director, ICMR, Government of India.

Exposure visits are also scheduled to two WHO-GMP certified pharmaceutical units in herbal medicines, as well as to Emami at Silvassa, Daman and Zandu FHC farms at Amabch, Gujarat.

In his inaugural address, Dr Pavan Godatwar, Technical Officer at WHO, stated that the workshop is designed to showcase India’s efforts in producing best quality and efficacious herbal drugs in GMP manufacturing units among South-East region countries.

Dr Raman Singh, Director, PCIM&H, informed participants about the recent developments in the sector and the recently concluded WHO-IRCH workshops hosted by PCIM&H, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

The workshop complements the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Ayush towards quality drug development in Ayush.





