China’s obesity market forecasts rise with homegrown therapies and late-stage pipeline

China has recently approved the first locally developed obesity drug “Xinermei (mazdutide),” marking a critical milestone in the country’s obesity treatment landscape. Backed by a robust late-stage pipeline and differentiated dual-receptor mechanisms, the domestic obesity therapeutics market is set for rapid expansion, driven by innovation, rising disease burden, and a shift toward more accessible, locally developed alternatives to global therapies, according to GlobalData.

Innovent Biologics’ Xinermei has a unique mechanism of action, targeting dual incretin receptors by selectively binding and activating the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor and the glucagon receptor (GCGR). GlobalData forecasts Xinermei to generate $73 million in sales this year in China.

Sciwind Biosciences’ ecnoglutide, which targets the GLP-1 receptor, is currently in pre-registration in China. Earlier this month, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals announced positive Phase III results of HRS9531, a dual agonist targeting gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptors. HRS9531 is expected to be submitted for regulatory approval in China soon.

With ten other drugs in Phase III development by domestic companies, according to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, the obesity drug pipeline looks strong.

Chilamula Srija, Pharma Analyst, GlobalData, comments, “The recent approvals and promising pipeline candidates underscore China’s growing capability in the obesity treatment landscape. These therapies are differentiated by their mechanism of actions, reflecting a clear commercial and scientific shift from targeting a single receptor to dual receptors, offering enhanced metabolic benefits.”

According to GlobalData’s Obesity 68 Market Analysis and Sales Forecast, China’s obesity market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.36 per cent from $2.181 billion in 2025 to $7.539 billion in 2030.

Srija concludes, “Pharmaceutical innovation in obesity therapeutics has become both commercially crucial and a public health priority. To capture this momentum, domestic companies are trying to advance their pipelines. These locally developed dual and single incretin receptor agonists could redefine local market dynamics and compete effectively with global leaders such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, by providing effective, competitively priced alternatives. This intensifying competition ultimately benefits patients by expanding treatment options and fostering innovation.”