Biomarker identification to address unmet needs of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment: GlobalData

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive and often fatal lung disease characterised by the accumulation of scar tissue in the lungs, leading to respiratory failure. The current treatment approaches for IPF include Boehringer Ingelheim’s Ofev (nintedanib) and Roche’s Esbriet (pirfenidone). However, current treatments may not address several unmet needs in this space, particularly regarding detection, disease progression, therapeutic targets, biomarkers, and disease management options. As such, identifying biomarkers that can contribute to early diagnosis and differentiate IPF from other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) will be key, says GlobalData.

Filippos Maniatis, Healthcare Analyst, GlobalData, comments: “Biomarkers will enable more tailored approaches and disease management for different patient groups. The prediction of disease progression may also further contribute to improving treatment management.”

Promising biomarkers may include proteins such as serum amyloid A3 (SAA3), which has been implicated in lung inflammation and lung fibrosis worsening, with high levels of this protein associated with more severe lung damage in IPF patients. Other biomarkers may also include surfactant proteins (SP-A and SP-D) as well as matrix metalloproteinases, which have been associated with IPF progression. Targeting these biomarkers could provide promising approaches for treating IPF and similar fibrotic diseases.

Maniatis continues, “Such discoveries will also address other important unmet needs, such as the identification of new therapeutic targets and agents that may be able to further target underlying mechanisms of fibrosis and inflammation in IPF. They may also treat symptoms, the reduction of which is key in the majority of IPF patients.”

Maniatis concludes: “Addressing the unmet needs in the IPF space requires a multifaceted approach that includes the identification and validation of biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment response. Continued research into the molecular mechanisms of IPF, such as the role of SAA3 proteins, will be crucial for developing innovative therapies that can improve patient outcomes and quality of life.”