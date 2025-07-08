CDC’s vaccine advisory committee overhaul raises concerns for vaccine oversight: GlobalData

On June 9, 2025, in a significant and controversial shake-up, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), the body responsible for advising the federal government on vaccine safety. This decision has raised alarms among public health experts and stakeholders in the vaccine development community, says GlobalData.

Additionally, GlobalData’s Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report reveals that ADCs are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing category of medicines in the innovation pipeline for 2025. This surge is reflected in a series of strategic partnerships and investments aimed at enhancing ADC manufacturing capabilities.

Kathryn Kinch, Senior Pharma Product Manager, GlobalData, comments, “Changes to the ACIP could result in regulatory uncertainty for vaccine developers and manufacturers, potentially causing delays in decisions regarding new vaccines and affecting market access. These alterations may also create uncertainty for manufacturers gearing up for vaccine launches and raise concerns about vaccine R&D in the US.”

Katarina Zahedi, Pharma Analyst, GlobalData, adds, “With impending tariffs on pharmaceuticals under the current government, there has been a rise in deals and investment to grow US manufacturing operations. Combined with the surge of ADC demand for oncology indications, clinical and commercial manufacturing contracts for ADCs are anticipated to increase. Although only 6 per cent of the current ADC landscape is made up of marketed drugs, the ADC addressable market is expected to grow over the next decade.”

The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organisations. The report lists the latest contract manufacturing agreements, opportunities and threats for CDMOs, M&A and financing of CDMOs, and emerging regulatory news.