Eisai selected as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP

Eisai announced that it has been selected for the highest rating of “Supplier Engagement Leader” in the Supplier Engagement Rating by the global environmental non-profit organisation CDP.

The Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how effectively companies are working with suppliers to address climate change issues. In its responses to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire on ‘Governance’, ‘Targets’, ‘Scope 3 emissions’ and ‘Value chain engagement’, Eisai’s efforts to engage with suppliers were regarded, leading to this selection. To conduct environmentally conscious business activities throughout our entire supply chain, Eisai asks business partners to comply with the “Eisai Global Code of Conduct for Business Partners” which states Eisai’s requirement for environmental conservation. Collaboration with suppliers is also strengthened by conducting sustainability assessments of partners and providing feedback on the results.

Eisai identifies “Business activities with consideration for the global environment” as one of its material issues. Based on the “Eisai Network Companies Environmental Protection Policy”, Eisai aims to promote responses to climate change as key environmental activities across the group. Eisai is working towards the realisation of a decarbonised society, including receiving approval for the SBT 1.5°C target from the Science Based Targets (SBT) Initiative in FY2023, and participating in the Japan Climate Initiative (JCI)Race to Zero Circle, which calls for achieving net zero by 2050.