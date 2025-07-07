Auriga Research, SFRI sign MoU to build AI-integrated, globally compliant healthcare ecosystem

Auriga Research has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with San Francisco Research Institute (SFRI), a US-based healthcare research and innovation organisation. This collaboration aims to strengthen global clinical research, promote AI-integrated healthcare solutions, and expand access to compliant wellness products across India, the United States, and Africa.

The partnership outlines a joint framework to support clinical trials, regulatory pathways, digital health innovation, and international business development. It brings together Auriga’s strong infrastructure and expertise in India and Asia with SFRI’s global capabilities across North America, Europe, and Africa.

Key outcomes of the collaboration include:

Joint clinical trials using AI for patient recruitment, monitoring, and analytics

Auriga to lead clinical operations, data management, and regulatory execution in India

SFRI to drive client engagement and Market expansion in the US, Japan, and Europe

Auriga to provide eCRF systems, analytics tools, and Indian IT vendor support for global trials

Co-development of AI-based platforms for research, compliance, and market readiness

Regulatory support for product launches in India, US, and Africa

SFRI to support promotion and distribution of SNEC30, Ningen in the US and Africa

Auriga to manage business development in India and Asia; SFRI in North America and Africa

Joint training programs on Good Clinical Practices (GCP), Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Documentation Practices (GDP), and other auditing and compliance standards specific to healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and regulatory science

Co-development of new formulations and wellness products for global markets

Joint applications for grants and funded clinical research projects

SFRI to connect Auriga with marketers and public health agencies in Africa for expansion

San Francisco Research Institute will also support regulatory strategy, public health collaboration, and commercial partnerships in markets such as Nigeria and the US. This includes enabling product registration with national health agencies, connecting Auriga to distributors and marketers, and directly supporting sales outreach and supply chain strategies.

The two organisations will jointly expand their Research Training Program through both digital platforms and in-person sessions, while also co-developing new products and AI applications for healthcare. Additionally, they will pursue government and foundation-funded projects to further their impact on global health systems.