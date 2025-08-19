Valkit.ai announces strategic partnership with Life Science Consulting

Valkit.ai, the pioneering Generation 2 digital validation platform, today announced its partnership with Life Science Consulting Pvt Limited a Conval Group Company for India operations. This strategic alliance positions the 25-year validation services leader as Valkit.ai’s country partner in India, significantly expanding access to revolutionary AI-powered validation technology across Asia and Europe.

The partnership combines Valkit.ai’s cloud-native platform, which delivers 80 per cent reduction in lifecycle validation costs and 50 per cent faster execution time, with Conval’s extensive expertise with over 3000 end-to-end validation projects and serving over 200+ pharmaceutical clients namely Novartis, Sandoz, Pfizer, Sanofi, Zentiva, Roche, GSK and AstraZeneca as long-term partners. Conval offers their specialty services across their global network spanning Toronto, London, Istanbul, Pune, and Netherlands.

The collaboration addresses critical challenges in the global testing and commissioning market, valued at $254 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $366.9 billion by 2033. Traditional validation processes consume nearly one-third of total implementation resources, with paper-based documentation creating inefficiencies and compliance risks that pharmaceutical companies can no longer afford in today’s accelerated drug development environment.

“Conval is an established leader in the Indian market, and we are delighted to partner with them there and beyond,” said Hugh Devine, CEO of Valkit.ai. “This partnership represents a watershed moment where 25 years of deep industry expertise meets cutting-edge AI technology. Together, we’re offering pharmaceutical companies something that simply hasn’t existed before – a truly integrated solution that dramatically reduces validation timelines while enhancing compliance and quality.”

Valkit.ai’s Generation 2 platform represents a fundamental departure from traditional “paper on glass” digital solutions. The cloud-native architecture enables 4-6 week deployment versus 4-6

months for legacy paperless validation systems, with zero implementation fees and mobile-first design supporting full functionality on smartphones and tablets. The platform’s proprietary RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) framework provides context-aware AI processing while maintaining strict organisational data boundaries and full compliance with 21 CFR Part 11, EU Annex 11, and Chinese NMPA requirements.

Arjun Guha Thakurta Director of Operations of Life Science Consulting expressed enthusiasm about bringing this transformative technology to the Indian market: “Valkit.ai represents the next generation of digital validation platforms, and we’re excited to deliver this revolutionary capability to our clients in India and the region. As of 2025 Indian Pharma exports $30.5 billion, out of which $9.76 billion (32 per cent) to US and $6.4 billion (21 per cent) to EU. The 2030 forecast is $60 – 65 billion with a potential to reach $350 billion by 2047. We now have over 30 consultants across the company who are fully trained and certified by Valkit and capable of supporting customers implement the system and execute their digital validation projects. This positions us uniquely to deliver comprehensive solutions that combine decades of regulatory expertise with AI-driven efficiency.”

The partnership delivers immediate value through Valkit.ai’s proven platform capabilities combined with Conval Group’s 300+ years of combined pharmaceutical industry experience. Clients can expect:

80 per cent reduction in validation lifecycle costs through automated documentation and streamlined processes

50 per cent faster validation execution with AI-powered test case generation and real-time collaboration

85 per cent time reduction in package preparation through intelligent automation

Enhanced compliance through automated documentation and audit trails

Global expertise with local presence across India and Turkey’s rapidly expanding

pharmaceutical sectors.

This alliance creates the industry’s first truly integrated digital-physical validation solution, combining Valkit.ai’s revolutionary technology with Conval Group’s established market presence. Conval Group’s operations in India (established 2012 in Pune) and Globally (established 2000 in Toronto, Canada) serve as strategic hubs for Asian and European pharmaceutical markets, where the company reported 58.81 per cent revenue growth during 2022-23.

The partnership addresses the Industry 4.0 transformation occurring across pharmaceutical manufacturing, where companies are seeking to balance technological innovation with regulatory compliance and proven expertise. By integrating Valkit.ai’s AI-driven platform with Conval Group’s deep regulatory knowledge and client relationships, pharmaceutical companies can accelerate their digital transformation while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.





