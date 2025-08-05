CAS – STN IP Protection Suite: Synergising innovation and protection

In today’s fast-moving pharma landscape, innovation without protection is a missed opportunity.
Therefore, CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, and a global leader in scientific information solutions brings you this white paper, ‘STN IP Protection Suite: Synergising Innovation and Protection‘.
It presents a practical roadmap for aligning R&D and IP functions across every stage of drug development.
Be it developing novel therapeutics, generics, or repurposed drugs, the paper outlines actionable strategies to reduce infringement risk, accelerate time-to-market and secure long-term competitive advantage.
The whitepaper also introduces the STN IP Protection Suite, a solution designed to enhance IP decision-making in your organisation.
Why download
- Learn how to future-proof your R&D investments
- See how IP and R&D should align from target identification to commercialisation
- Discover IP strategies for new drugs, generics and repurposing
- Evaluate advanced tools for IP search and analytics
- Stay competitive in an evolving patent landscape
Download the white paper today to unlock actionable insights, best practices, and technology solutions that can elevate your pharma innovation strategy