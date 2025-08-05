CAS – STN IP Protection Suite: Synergising innovation and protection

In today’s fast-moving pharma landscape, innovation without protection is a missed opportunity.

Therefore, CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, and a global leader in scientific information solutions brings you this white paper, ‘STN IP Protection Suite: Synergising Innovation and Protection‘.

It presents a practical roadmap for aligning R&D and IP functions across every stage of drug development.

Be it developing novel therapeutics, generics, or repurposed drugs, the paper outlines actionable strategies to reduce infringement risk, accelerate time-to-market and secure long-term competitive advantage.

The whitepaper also introduces the STN IP Protection Suite, a solution designed to enhance IP decision-making in your organisation.

Why download

Learn how to future-proof your R&D investments

See how IP and R&D should align from target identification to commercialisation

Discover IP strategies for new drugs, generics and repurposing

Evaluate advanced tools for IP search and analytics

Stay competitive in an evolving patent landscape

Download the white paper today to unlock actionable insights, best practices, and technology solutions that can elevate your pharma innovation strategy