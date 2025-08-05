Express Pharma

CAS – STN IP Protection Suite: Synergising innovation and protection

Downloads
By CAS
0 12

In today’s fast-moving pharma landscape, innovation without protection is a missed opportunity.

Therefore, CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, and a global leader in scientific information solutions brings you this white paper, ‘STN IP Protection Suite: Synergising Innovation and Protection‘.

It presents a practical roadmap for aligning R&D and IP functions across every stage of drug development.

Be it developing novel therapeutics, generics, or repurposed drugs, the paper outlines actionable strategies to reduce infringement risk, accelerate time-to-market and secure long-term competitive advantage.

The whitepaper also introduces the STN IP Protection Suite, a solution designed to enhance IP decision-making in your organisation.

Why download

  • Learn how to future-proof your R&D investments
  • See how IP and R&D should align from target identification to commercialisation
  • Discover IP strategies for new drugs, generics and repurposing
  • Evaluate advanced tools for IP search and analytics
  • Stay competitive in an evolving patent landscape

Download the white paper today to unlock actionable insights, best practices, and technology solutions that can elevate your pharma innovation strategy

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from CAS about its products, events and services.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

    Yes, I would like to receive email updates about CAS products, services and events.
    For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

    CAS
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.