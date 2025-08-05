Gerresheimer to separate moulded glass and intends to initiate a subsequent sales process

Following a strategic review of its Moulded Glass business, Gerresheimer AG has announced its decision to separate the business unit and intends to initiate a sales process. The company stated that the objective of the review was to assess the best prospects for growth and competitiveness, which it now sees as being outside the Gerresheimer Group.

Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, said, “We see the best growth opportunities for our newly formed Moulded Glass Powerhouse outside the Gerresheimer Group. As part of our strategic transformation, Gerresheimer will focus even stronger on the portfolio of systems and solutions for the pharma and biotech industry.”

The decision follows the company’s acquisition of Bormioli Pharma, which helped form what Gerresheimer describes as a “Moulded Glass Powerhouse”. The combined unit includes eight production plants located in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the United States, and India. This integrated business, with approximately 3,700 employees, generated pro forma revenues of around EUR 735 million in the 2024 financial year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20 per cent.

The product range of the Moulded Glass business spans type I, II and III glass packaging—including bottles, jars, flacons, and containers—for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food and beverage sectors. Gerresheimer noted that significant investments have been made in modernising the unit. For instance, around EUR 100 million was invested in expanding and upgrading the Lohr am Main site in Germany, including the installation of an energy-efficient oxy-hybrid furnace.

As part of Bormioli Pharma’s integration into the group, Gerresheimer has been working to structure the Moulded Glass business as a global standalone entity. With the current decision, the formal process of separation begins, to be followed by the launch of a sales process. The company plans to share further updates during its Capital Markets Day on October 15, 2025.

The move forms part of Gerresheimer’s broader transformation into a focused system and solution provider for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The firm’s post-divestment strategy includes developing products for biologics and expanding its portfolio of primary packaging, closures, accessories, and drug delivery systems.