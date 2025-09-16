Cadila Pharmaceuticals launches Nu Nutridac capsule for anxiety-related disorders

Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of India’s research-driven pharmaceutical companies, has launched Nu Nutridac, a clinically proven nutritional replenisher designed to support patients with neurodegenerative conditions and anxiety-related disorders.

Nu Nutridac delivers a comprehensive nutrient profile that enhances cognitive function and regulates mood. Each cellulose capsule combines eight key ingredients Panax ginseng extract, Ginkgo biloba, Benfotiamine, Pyridoxal 5-phosphate, L-Methyl Folate, Chromium Picolinate, Biotin, and Vitamin B12—renowned for their neuroprotective and mood-stabilising properties.

Scientific studies highlight the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng in improving memory and cognitive performance, including in Alzheimer’s disease, by addressing key pathologies such as amyloid-beta accumulation and Tau hyperphosphorylation.

Ginkgo biloba offers potent antioxidant activity, protects against ischaemic neuronal death, enhances neuronal plasticity, and preserves brain receptors vulnerable to age-related decline. B vitamins, including Biotin (B7) and L-Methyl Folate (B9), further support mood stability, healthy sleep patterns, and energy metabolism.

Dr. Rajiv I. Modi, Chairman & Managing Director, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited said, “At Cadila Pharmaceuticals, we believe healthcare should not only treat but also prevent and heal. With Nu Nutridac, we are addressing the growing need for evidence-based nutritional support in neurological and anxiety-related disorders. Its unique blend of botanicals and essential vitamins offers patients and clinicians a trusted, holistic option for cognitive and emotional wellbeing.”

Safe and clinically validated, Nu Nutridac is recommended for patients experiencing cognitive decline, anxiety-associated disorders, or early neurodegenerative changes. It can also be used as an adjunct to standard therapy.

For over six decades, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has been at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation, delivering pioneering solutions across therapeutic areas including neurology, psychiatry, oncology, cardiology, and infectious diseases.

From introducing India’s first Vitamin D injection (Calcirol) to launching path-breaking therapies such as Mycidac-C and Polycap, Cadila Pharmaceuticals continues to set benchmarks in affordable, high-quality healthcare. With Nu Nutridac, the company extends this legacy by bringing advanced nutritional science to patients seeking improved cognitive health.