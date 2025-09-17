Dr. Reddy’s launches Tegoprazan in India

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of the novel molecule ‘Tegoprazan’, for acid-related gastrointestinal diseases in India. Dr. Reddy’s launches Tegoprazan (50 mg) under the brand name PCAB.

Tegoprazan is a next-generation potassium-competitive acid blocker. It is indicated for the treatment of acid peptic diseases (APD) such as Erosive Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Erosive Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (NERD) and Gastric Ulcer. Tegoprazan induces fast onset of action and can control gastric pH for a prolonged period, potentially offering significant clinical benefit in APD management.

Recent data indicates that APD affects approximately 38% of the Indian population, highlighting its widespread prevalence and the growing need for effective management strategies. The launch of Tegoprazan by Dr. Reddy’s aims to bridge the gap in the treatment option for acid peptic diseases.

In a multinational clinical trial conducted by Dr. Reddy’s across India, South Africa and Russia, 99% of GERD patients in the Tegoprazan treatment arm achieved endoscopic healing by Week 8.

Tegoprazan is already approved in 21 countries, including South Korea and China. It is currently under registration in several countries and has successfully completed Phase-III trial in the United States.

M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s said, “We are happy to launch Tegoprazan (PCAB) in India, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in gastrointestinal diseases treatment – a key focus area for us. Dr. Reddy’s has built a strong and trusted presence in the space, backed by a diverse portfolio of well-established brands such as Omez, Razo, and Vono. Our partnership with HK inno.N Corporation for Tegoprazan brings together complementary strengths to enhance patient access to an innovative molecule that addresses critical gaps in acid peptic disease management and improves outcomes.”

Dal-Won Kwak, Chief Executive Officer, HK inno.N Corporation said, “Through our partnership with Dr. Reddy’s, we are honoured to introduce Tegoprazan in the Indian market, recognized as one of the world’s most significant pharmaceutical markets. Just as the product launches under the brand name PCAB, we hope that Tegoprazan will establish itself as a leading innovative therapy within the potassium-competitive acid blockers class in India. We are confident that Tegoprazan will provide a valuable new treatment option for patients in India and contribute meaningfully to the improvement of gastrointestinal care.”