Cadila Pharmaceuticals launches Bilacad Dex Syrup

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Bilacad Dex Syrup, to address the increasing burden of respiratory and allergy-related conditions with a novel fixed-dose combination of Bilastine, Dextromethorphan, and Phenylephrine.

Bilacad Dex Syrup is a triple-action formula for comprehensive respiratory relief. It targets multiple symptoms associated with the common cold and allergic rhinitis, including cough, nasal congestion, and allergic manifestations such as sneezing and itching. Its three active pharmaceutical ingredients work in synergy to deliver rapid and sustained relief:

Bilastine (3.3 mg per 5ml) – A second-generation, non-sedating antihistamine known for its high selectivity for peripheral H1 receptors. It effectively manages allergic symptoms without causin espiratory relief g drowsiness, making it ideal for daytime use and improving patient adherence.

Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide (10 mg per 5ml) – A centrally acting antitussive that suppresses the cough reflex at the medullary level, providing relief from persistent, dry cough without impairing respiratory function.

Phenylephrine Hydrochloride (5 mg per 5ml) – A selective alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist that reduces nasal swelling through vasoconstriction, offering targeted decongestion without stimulating the central nervous system.

A recent open-label, randomised, multicenter clinical trial comparing the Bilastine-Dextromethorphan-Phenylephrine (BDP) combination with a leading competitor demonstrated non-inferiority in efficacy and safety. Subjects reported significant improvement in cough and nasal symptoms without sedation, affirming Bilacad Dex Syrup’s suitability for both adults and adolescents.

The trial’s findings, published in Cureus (DOI: 10.7759/cureus.75836), support the use of this combination as an effective and safe alternative to older sedative antihistamine-based treatments.

It is designed for oral administration and is indicated for adults and children aged 12 years and above, at a dosage of 10 ml three times daily. The syrup is well tolerated in elderly populations, and its use is not recommended for children under 12 for more than 7 days. Bilacad Dex is suitable for professionals, students, and active individuals who seek effective symptom relief without compromising alertness and productivity.

Bilacad Dex Syrup will be made available across India, reaching urban and semi-urban markets.