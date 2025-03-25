Cadila Pharma launches Cadilose, a lactulose solution for constipation and hepatic encephalopathy

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has launched Cadilose, an advanced Lactulose formulation designed to effectively manage constipation and hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

Cadilose is a disaccharide-based osmotic laxative, synthesised from galactose and fructose, which increases water retention in the intestines and promotes smooth bowel movements. It also functions as a prebiotic, encouraging the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Lactulose is US FDA-approved and has long been recognised as a treatment for chronic constipation and hepatic encephalopathy, a severe complication of liver disease, including cirrhosis. By lowering colonic pH and reducing ammonia absorption, Cadilose helps prevent cognitive impairment associated with HE and supports overall gastrointestinal health.

To enhance compliance, Cadilose includes a pleasant lemon flavour for improved palatability, strain-free evacuation, a non-habit-forming formula, and a sugar-free composition suitable for individuals with dietary restrictions.

Cadilose reaches the large intestine in its unchanged form, where it is broken down by colonic bacteria into short-chain fatty acids. This process leads to a reduction in colonic pH, thereby minimising ammonia absorption. The increased osmotic pressure stimulates peristalsis, promoting water retention and aiding the effective clearance of hardened stools.

In the case of hepatic encephalopathy, Cadilose helps by trapping ammonia in the intestines, converting NH3 (ammonia) into NH4+ (ammonium), which is then safely excreted from the body. This mechanism significantly reduces ammonia levels in the bloodstream, preventing the neurological complications associated with hepatic encephalopathy.

To drive awareness and accessibility, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has launched a series of initiatives aimed at healthcare professionals and patients. These include doctor engagement programmes to educate medical practitioners on the clinical benefits of Cadilose, scientific symposiums discussing advancements in hepatic and gastrointestinal health, and patient awareness campaigns emphasising the importance of gut health and liver detoxification.