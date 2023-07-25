BSV launches ART Act Readiness Assessment Program with Bureau Veritas (India)

Ahead of the World IVF Day, Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) has roped in Bureau Veritas (India), as part of the BSV ART Act Readiness Program. This program aims to assess 50+ IVF centres/clinics (in the first six months) and help them implement the requirements of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulations, 2021 (the ART Act), driving them towards greater compliance.

Through an intensive survey, Bureau Veritas will assess and then certify these centres with a Platinum, Gold and Silver rating depending on their level of readiness, ahead of the final inspection by the State authorities.

In accordance with the BSV ART Act IVF centres/clinics need to be inspected by State Boards to be registered as Level 1 / Level 2 clinics and surrogacy clinics. ‘The ART Act Readiness Assessment Program of BSV’ assesses the current state of these centres against six critical parameters: infrastructure; people and competency management; communication; patient and process selection; data records and compliance monitoring and identifies the gaps/areas of improvement that the centres need to address to become a model-code as described in the Act.

Speaking on this Vishwanath Swarup, COO- Domestic Operations, BSV, said, “The Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulations (ART), 2021 aims at the regulation and supervision of ART clinics and banks, to prevent misuse and ensure adherence to safe and ethical practice of ART services. On the occasion of World IVF Day, as responsible leaders in IVF treatment, we are delighted to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative from BSV – ‘The ART Act Readiness Assessment Program’. This initiative endeavors to work with identified clinics and enable them to improve their people, process, and compliance standards in accordance with the prevailing laws.”

Adding to this, Jagdheesh Manian, Director Certification, South Asia Region, BVIL, said, “We have a rich legacy of partnering with industry leaders and creating benchmark initiatives. The ART Act Readiness Assessment Program of BSV’ is one such industry initiative that aims to assess clinics/centres and support them in their journey of excellence in customer service. We believe that this certification will help streamline the service standards of all identified centres and ensure they comply with the ART Act.”