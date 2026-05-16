AI: Revolutionising Pharma R&D 

From one-size-fits-all to precision medicine: AI’s impact on pharma

Drug development has traditionally followed a “one-size-fits-all” approach, with medications designed for broad populations rather than individual patient needs. However, this model is undergoing a significant transformation. AI is driving this shift by leveraging large datasets, predictive modelling, and advanced analytics to design therapies tailored to specific patient factors such as genetics, lifestyle, age, and disease progression.

What once seemed like a daunting task is now increasingly manageable through AI. These systems can process vast amounts of clinical, genomic and real-world patient data, identifying patterns that would be difficult for humans to detect. This enables a deeper understanding of how different patient subgroups respond to specific active ingredients and excipients. As a result, drug formulations can be optimised for greater efficacy, reduced side effects and improved patient adherence. AI is also playing a critical role in accelerating formulation development. Machine learning models can simulate how drugs interact with various excipients under different conditions, significantly reducing reliance on trial-and-error experimentation. This not only shortens development timelines but also lowers early-stage development costs.

In the case of complex generics, such as topical formulations, inhalers, transdermal patches and long-acting injectable, success depends on precisely replicating the reference product’s performance characteristics, and not just its chemical composition. AI can help identify subtle differences in formulation and device design, enabling developers to achieve bioequivalence more efficiently. For biologics and other large complex molecules, AI-driven tools can predict protein structure, stability and interactions. This supports the design of formulations that enhance shelf life and minimise immunogenicity. AI can also assist in identifying optimal buffers, stabilisers, and storage conditions, all of which are critical for maintaining the integrity of biologic drugs. In advanced drug delivery systems such as nanoparticles, liposomes, and implantable devices, AI can model how drugs are released and distributed within the body. This capability helps improve therapeutic outcomes while minimising systemic exposure. Furthermore, the integration of digital health technologies, including smart inhalers and wearable injectors, creates continuous feedback loops in which patient data is used to refine and personalise treatment strategies.

The adoption of AI in pharmaceuticals is accelerating due to several converging factors. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for faster and more adaptable drug development pipelines. At the same time, regulatory agencies are increasingly supportive of digital innovation and pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in AI-driven research and development. The rise of precision medicine, coupled with growing patient expectations for individualized care, is further pushing the industry toward personalized solutions.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. Integrating AI into existing pharmaceutical workflows requires significant infrastructure and expertise. Concerns around data privacy, regulatory uncertainty, and the availability of high-quality, standardised datasets must be addressed. From a patient perspective, AIenabled personalisation promises more effective and safer treatments. Therapies tailored to an individual’s genetic profile, disease state and lifestyle can lead to better outcomes, fewer adverse effects, and smarter drug delivery systems. However, issues such as data privacy, trust and transparency are critical, particularly when sensitive health and genomic data are involved. Additionally, highly personalized therapies may raise concerns about affordability and the potential widening of healthcare disparities if not managed carefully.

Ultimately, real-world data originates from patients, regulators provide oversight and guidance, and the industry drives innovation. When implemented responsibly, AI can serve as an unbiased integrator, aligning these stakeholders and providing the direction needed to advance the future of pharmaceutical development.

Next-gen pharma labs powered by AI

In the coming 3–5 years, the role of AI in pharmaceutical laboratories is set to expand dramatically, reshaping the landscape of drug discovery and development. AI-powered tools will increasingly be integrated into every step of the research pipeline, from screening vast chemical libraries to predicting molecular interactions and potential side effects. This acceleration in computational capabilities will help researchers identify promising drug candidates far more efficiently, reducing both the time and costs traditionally associated with bringing new therapies to market.

Additionally, advanced machine learning will enhance the design and execution of clinical trials by analysing complex datasets for patient selection, risk assessment, and outcome prediction. The rise of personalised medicine—treatments tailored to an individual’s genetic profile—will be accelerated by AI’s ability to interpret genomic and biomedical data. Laboratory automation, powered by AI, will optimise workflows, reducing manual errors and enabling real-time monitoring of experiments. Such advancements are also expected to foster greater collaboration between interdisciplinary teams, breaking down traditional silos in pharma research. Ultimately, AI’s evolution in pharma labs is poised to drive unprecedented innovation, leading to safer, more effective therapies and improved patient outcomes in the near future.

AI & advanced technologies: Powering India’s next pharma leap

From tech transfer to regulatory filing — AI is reshaping every stage of pharma development, globally and in India.

India’s pharma 4.0 moment

India, the world’s largest generic medicine supplier, is at a defining crossroads. Advanced laboratory technologies — PAT (Process Analytical Technology), digital twin modeling, and AI-assisted formulation platforms — are transforming how Indian companies design and commercialize drugs. Rising Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s, Cipla, and Biocon are already integrating machine learning into R&D workflows, compressing development timelines and building stronger regulatory dossiers. With over 3,000 FDA-approved facilities and a $50 billion export market, India has both the scale and urgency to lead this transformation.

Global AI tools reshaping pharma

Globally, AI is operational infrastructure, not aspiration. Key platforms driving change include: Schrödinger and Dotmatics for AI-guided molecular design and formulation optimisation; DataRobot and IBM Watson for predictive analytics across clinical and manufacturing datasets; Veeva Vault for intelligent eCTD regulatory submissions and lifecycle management; and Synthesia AI for automated training and tech-transfer documentation. NLP engines now surface pharmacovigilance signals months earlier than traditional methods, while AI-driven DOE platforms compress multi-variable optimisation from months to days.

AI in tech transfer & scaleup efficiency

Tech transfer — pharma’s most expensive failure point — is being transformed by AI. Predictive process models simulate scale-up behavior from lab to commercial equipment, sharply reducing failed batches and deviations. Digital twins identify Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) and Critical Process Parameters (CPPs) before the first commercial run. For injectables and biologics, AIguided comparability protocols and real-time release testing frameworks replace time-consuming QC paradigms — directly improving batch success rates, reducing investigation cycles, and compressing submission timelines for USFDA and EMA filings.

FDA’s perspective on AI

The FDA has moved decisively from observation to active engagement. Its AI/ML Action Plan encourages AI-assisted CMC submissions, predictive stability modeling, and real-time batch release. The Emerging Technology Program (ETP) has approved continuous manufacturing lines governed by AI control systems. FDA’s Process Validation Guidance and PAT framework now explicitly reference AI tools. For regulatory teams, AI-powered eCTD assembly, intelligent gap analysis, and automated literature review are reducing deficiency letters — turning compliance from a bottleneck into a lasting competitive advantage.

AI in drug discovery: Accelerating innovation while wet labs remain essential

AI can significantly reduce trial-and-error, but cannot replace lab validation. However, the work pattern is shifting from blind experimentation hypothesis-driven, AI-guided experimentation. AI usage is causing paradigm shift in drug discovery, but the biological complexity of the human body ensures that “wet lab” validation remains good standard. Instead of screening existing libraries, generative AI “builds” molecules from scratch to fit a specific target. This has reduced physical screening costs by 80–90 per cent as it helps researchers synthesise the most promising candidates and instead of synthesising 1,000 molecules and test and discard, only the top 40-50 high-probability candidates are chosen. AI also helps explore genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics and corroborate with real-world data and hasten the process. AI also Identify disease pathways and novel targets better and earlier than traditional biology-first approaches.

Preclinical studies

AI models rationalise preclinical studies by enabling effective simulation of Toxicity (hepatotoxicity, cardiotoxicity), PK/PD behavior and potentially reduce animal studies. However, lab validation in preclinical toxicity studies is necessary as the effects in a complex animal and system & predictability in human systems are still too unpredictable for pure simulation. These include but are not limited to iImmune responses, idiosyncratic toxicity and microenvironment interactions (tumor, CNS, microbiome). These require wet lab and clinical confirmation. Also, FDA and EMA currently mandate physical evidence (In Vitro and In Vivo) for every “AI-designed” drug.

Clinical trials

AI usage has been instrumental in reducing redundancy, improving accuracy and hastening the conduct and process. Usage of AI helps in better patient stratification (biomarkers, digital twins), predictive enrolment and endpoint modelling, adaptive trial simulation. The major benefits include fewer protocol amendments, reduced trial failures due to poor design.

However, as per regulatory requirements such as ICH GCP E6(R3), NDCT 2019 (India), empirical evidence is mandatory as AI outputs are considered supportive evidence and not acceptable as standalone evidence. For areas like Biosimilars, Peptides / ADCs, complex injectables, AI is most effective in formulation optimisation, process parameter prediction, immunogenicity risk modeling However, AI cannot replace essential testing/ studies such as analytical comparability studies, PK/PD bridging, clinical equivalence trials.

Conclusion

AI including generative AI is a great enabler in drug discovery, R&D and preclinical, clinical studies, however, additional wet labs experimentation, analytical testing, clinical and preclinical invivo and invitro testing cannot be matched in terms of real life evidence generation and also unwaivable in purview of regulatory guidelines. This is the current scenario but as we evolve in research and as AI becomes more intelligent, there is scope for changes and alteration in approaches towards research and development.

Role of AI in transforming pharma laboratories

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a key force transforming all the sectors in the industry. How can a knowledge industry like the Pharma sector be away from it? Especially when it relies on smart research, quality and smart operations. AI, which was largely limited to simple automation, is now reshaping how pharmaceutical laboratory activities are carried out. Modern pharmaceutical labs are evolving into intelligent, data-driven environments to support faster translation, be it generic or innovation of higher quality, with enhanced decision-making.

Impactful transformation

AI is moving laboratories from routine execution to predictive and decision-centric systems. For example: In Drug discovery and R&D, machine learning models analyze large chemical and biological datasets. It helps identify new drug targets, predict molecular interactions, and optimize lead compounds. This significantly reduces timelines and experimental costs. In analytical development, AIpowered image recognition and spectroscopy interpretation improve accuracy in impurity profiling and stability testing. Advanced pattern recognition detects subtle trends that human analysis may miss. Millions of Toxicology slides are screened rapidly to reduce it to few slides that require human intervention. In Formulation or API development, AI systems can design experiments, analyze real-time results, and refine hypotheses. Human scientists guide direction to AI which then accelerates execution and learning. These labs are shifting from reactive problem-solving spaces to continuous learning and optimization systems.

AI is playing an important role in quality assurance and regulatory compliance, especially in GMP-regulated environments. For example, AI analytics applied to LIMS and ELNs can detect anomalies and predict deviations. Early alerts can help move manufacturing from reactive investigations to proactive quality management. NLP tools can support documentation review and data integrity checks. In Manufacturing it can help Predictive maintenance to minimize instrument downtime. Integration with Process Analytical Technology (PAT) tools could improve process control and efficiency. The most important role and a low hanging transformation/implementation is knowledge management. AI structures unorganized scientific data into usable insights. It preserves institutional knowledge and helps to speed up scientific and business decisions.

Careful adoption

Besides these advantages, there are several key barriers to AI adoption in Pharma Laboratories. Several challenges limit its widespread implementation, some of the problems Industry is facing isData quality and standardization. Lab data is fragmented across legacy systems and in inconsistent formats. Such poor data management reduces AI effectiveness. Besides, there are infrastructure limitations. AI requires scalable computing, secure cloud environments, and system integration. This remains a challenge, especially for mid-sized organizations. Finally, the cost and skills. The AI implementation expenses include technology, validation, cybersecurity, and skilled talent. Continuous training of talent, and change management are essential which is a part of bringing major cultural shifts. There are also genuine regulatory concerns. It is difficult to trust AI systems that may look like “black-box” to scientists. Meaning, they are still not sure if it makes them absolutely free of checking data when it comes to final submissions. Regulatory validation of AI models is quite complex.

Way forward

India has already established itself as a global hub for affordable medicines of high-quality. But when it comes to lab technology, smart operations and quality processes, the industry must adapt to changing needs towards the use of this advanced artificially intelligent technology. For that, it needs to invest in data standardization and digital infrastructure, focus on human–AI collaboration, not replacement, upskill scientists and quality professionals, embed AI thoughtfully within validated, compliant workflows, engage regulators early in digital transformation initiatives.

Conclusion

AI has the potential to redefine pharmaceutical laboratories— enhancing quality, reducing costs, and accelerating innovation. Companies that successfully integrate AI with people, processes, and compliance will lead the next phase of India’s pharmaceutical growth.

India’s pharma future: Smarter labs, faster development, better innovation

Over the next five years, Indian’s pharma R&D and manufacturing lab technology landscape will undergo tremendous transformation. This transformation would revolve around digitalisation, automation and predictive analytics which would help in faster drug development.

Already many excipient manufacturers have initiated AI driven compatibility and formulation development guidance online platforms. For drug excipient compatibility there is software available which provides predictive analytics such as PharmaDem & Formulation AI. This software provides an intelligent, category-driven approach to formulation design by leveraging an extensive excipient database. Unlike manual trial-anderror, this module applies AI powered compatibility screening to systematically shortlist the most stable excipients for each functional category (e.g. binder, disintegrant etc). Usage of these AI developed tools would help in shorter formulation development timeline and cost optimisation.

With ‘go green’ evolution and sustainable growth transitioning in digital workflows with usage of electronic lab notebooks, real time data sharing has already been initiated in many pharma R&D & manufacturing plants.

Cloud based platforms will enable real-time monitoring, remote operations, and seamless data integration across R&D, manufacturing, and quality functions. This will support regulatory compliance and faster audits. During Covid time period, the world has experienced implementation of online audits for seamless regulatory compliance.

Another major shift which has initiated is continuous manufacturing, with adoption of PAT tools for high volume products which has reduced dependence on end-product testing and enabling real-time release.

Many companies have initiated investment in biologics, biosimilars and oncology products. In future India will see growth in these areas including personalized medicine. Formulation development of such products requires more sophisticated lab infrastructure and analytical capabilities.

Pharma formulation development is a highly complex, interdisciplinary process balancing API physicochemical properties, stability, bioavailability, and manufacturability. Each chemical or biological molecule’s properties change even though the basic structure remains the same. This change in physicochemical properties limits the direct AI adoption. AI can be used for initial screening of excipients to reduce the number of experiments; however understanding each molecule complexity is the biggest challenge.

A variety of formulations are developed in R&D which are not limited to tablets, capsules, semisolid, sterile, inhalation formulations. With so many formulations, the manufacturing process also changes based on product criticality such as solubility, stability, bioavailability, active content etc.

AI provides predictions based on historical data, while human expertise is required to validate, scale, and interpret those predictions practically. Formulation development work involves physical material, manufacturing actual lab trials. Based on molecule properties & excipient properties, granulating solvent quantity may change. Hence physically reality lab trial batches may not behave based on predictive digital models.

Usually in R&D batches are manufactured at smaller scale & scientists performing the trials have complete knowledge of product development and molecule behavior. With AI predicted models many times it is observed that often AI miss this knowledge and experience scientists are necessary to bridge this scale up gaps such as tablet lamination, capping or content uniformity issues.

During the initial stage of validation batches manufacturing when sufficient historical data is not available adopting AI also becomes risky. Human experience is required to troubleshoot unexpected issues, such as batch-to-batch variability in excipients or unexpected chemical degradation in specific packaging.

Regulatory bodies (FDA, EMA) require clear justifications for Quality by Design (QbD) which necessitates human interpretation of the AIsuggested path.

To conclude AI can help for initial screening and compatibility experiments and optimisation, however adoption for formulation development completely may not be possible which needs human experience and expertise.