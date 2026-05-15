Lupin inaugurates Atharv Ability, an advanced multidisciplinary neuro-rehabilitation center in Delhi

Global pharma major Lupin announced the launch of Atharv Ability, its world-class neuro-rehabilitation center in Naraina Vihar, Delhi, dedicated to delivering comprehensive, outcome-driven, specialized, and multidisciplinary care for adults and children with neurological disabilities—enhancing mobility, improving quality of life, and supporting long-term recovery.

Atharv Ability stands at the forefront of advanced neurorehabilitation, combining clinical expertise, technological precision, and personalized care programs to bridge critical treatment gaps across a wide spectrum of conditions—including stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and pediatric neurological disorders such as cerebral palsy.

Following the successful launch of its centers in Mumbai in 2023 and Hyderabad in 2024, Atharv Ability’s Delhi facility seeks to expand access to integrated, high-quality neuro-rehabilitation care in a region where such specialized services remain limited.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin said, “As advances in neurological treatment continue to improve outcomes, rehabilitation offers a powerful opportunity to restore independence and enable meaningful recovery. Atharv Ability embodies this belief that healthcare must extend beyond treatment to sustained recovery, with personalized, patient‑focused care. This expansion underscores our belief that high-quality neurorehabilitation must be accessible, affordable, and standardized across India.

Atharv Ability integrates advanced technologies with multidisciplinary care, featuring end-effector robotics for gait and hand training, AI-based balance and postural-control systems, and therapies spanning neuro-physiotherapy, occupational, speech and swallowing, cognitive-behavioral, aqua, visual and virtual-reality-based rehabilitation.