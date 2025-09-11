Drug regulator proposes Braille labels for medicine strips

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has invited all stakeholders’ comments on a proposal to make it easier for blind and visually impaired people to read medicine strips.

Currently, many people with visual impairments face challenges identifying the name and expiry date of tablets or capsules, often relying on others for help. To address this, a proposal has been made to allow Braille labeling on medicine packaging.

The issue was first discussed during the 58th Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting in July 2020. After which a special sub-committee was formed to explore the matter further. Later, the sub-committee made several key suggestions including Braille labeling to be introduced on a voluntary basis for medicines sold in single (mono carton) packs. Specially on medicines often used by visually impaired people, like eye drops.

It also suggested that Braille labels are not required on medicines given by healthcare professionals (e.g., injections, vaccines).

The proposal states that the Braille designs must be approved by agencies like the Braille Council of India or others recommended by the government.

Later, during the 66th DCC meeting held on June 17, 2025, two more suggestions were added, firstly the large medicine packs (with more than 10 tablets/capsules) could include Braille cards for distribution and secondly, medicine packaging may include QR codes linked to voice assistance for easier access to information.