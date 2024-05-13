Biocon signs deal with Medix to market generic Saxenda in Mexico

Biocon Biopharma announced the signing of a semi-exclusive distribution and supply agreement with Medix, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Mexico, for the commercialisation of its vertically integrated drug product, Liraglutide (gSaxenda), used in the treatment of chronic weight management.

Under the terms of this agreement, Biocon will undertake the responsibility of obtaining regulatory approval, manufacturing and supply of the drug product, and Medix will be responsible for its commercialisation in the Mexican market.

The total addressable market opportunity of Liraglutide for obesity indication in Mexico is approximately $37 million as per the IQVIA MAT Q4 2023