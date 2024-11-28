Biocon Biologics supports Diabetes Africa to drive progress in embedding specialist nurses in diabetes care in Ethiopia

Biocon Biologics shared the progress of the ongoing ‘Embedding Specialist Nurses in Diabetes Care’ project undertaken in collaboration with Diabetes Africa and St Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College in Ethiopia. The first phase of this multi-year project has harnessed the expertise of key stakeholders in Ethiopia’s diabetes ecosystem to develop a replicable model of upskilling nurses to become diabetes specialists and enhance diabetes care nationwide.

Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer – Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics, said, “The project to train diabetes specialist nurses is leveraging the combined expertise of diverse stakeholders, including Ethiopia’s Federal Ministry of Health, to create a robust and sustainable ecosystem for diabetes care. By focusing on upskilling nurses, the initiative aims to integrate diabetes prevention and management into primary healthcare and establish a replicable model for hospitals across Ethiopia.

With a prevalence of 2–3 per cent, Ethiopia ranks among the top four countries with the highest number of adult diabetics in the sub-Saharan Africa region. Diabetes contributes to nearly 2 per cent of all deaths in the country*. The shortage of qualified healthcare professionals, coupled with the rising prevalence of diabetes, creates a critical health challenge in Ethiopia.

A path to transformative solutions

Under the Embedding Specialist Nurses in Diabetes Care Program, Diabetes Africa has engaged with a diverse range of stakeholders, including representatives from healthcare facilities, professional associations involved in diabetes care, NGOs involved in the health sector, and officials from Ethiopia’s Federal Ministry of Health.

This collaborative, multi-faceted approach has provided insights into what the curriculum for diabetes specialist nurses should include and has strengthened the case for an advanced diabetes specialised degree program that is designed to address stakeholder needs while significantly enhancing diabetes care across Ethiopia.

Dr Bernadette Adeyileka-Tracz, Executive Director, Diabetes Africa, “Diabetes is a global emergency. According to WHO, 800 million adults are affected worldwide, with 90 per cent of untreated cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries. This project is about delivering systemic, sustainable change to address the growing health crisis.”

The goal of this program is to improve diabetes care through specialised nursing. By training nurses, expanding their role, and creating an environment where they can work exclusively with people living with diabetes. The program aims to establish a structured pathway for nurses to become diabetes specialists.

Dr Sisay S. Betizazu, Provost, St Paul’s Hospital Millenium Medical College, said, “With the high volume of patients at our facility, many could be effectively managed by well-trained nurses at the primary care level. This would allow us to expand our tertiary services provided by residents and endocrinologists.”

Improving diabetes care in LMICs

Diabetes continues to pose a significant global health challenge, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where it is often described as a disease of ‘halves’: half diagnosed, half treated, half compliant. The WHO has highlighted a significant gap in healthcare professionals adequately trained in diabetes prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.