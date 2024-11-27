Welspun One invests Rs 2,700 cr in warehousing and industrial park at JNPA

Welspun One a logistics and industrial real estate manager is investing Rs 2,700 crores in the country’s largest single-location ‘Grade A’ warehousing and industrial park at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Navi Mumbai. Originally envisaged as a 1.2 million sq. ft. park which entailed an investment of ₹700 crores, the company has now upscaled the size of the project to ~4.45 million sq. ft. of BUA to cater to the growing export-import demand arising at the JNPA Port.

JNPA, handling ~35 per cent of India’s maritime traffic is the largest container port by throughput. The location presents an opportunity for the SEZ/FTWZ segment to scale, particularly as the region has historically faced constraints in integrated facility solutions. Welspun One’s facility offers businesses across sectors like chemicals, automotive, FMCG, pharmaceutical, and electronics with an integrated, cost-efficient logistics solution in a high-potential area.

The facility is located within 5 km of the port terminals with direct vessel access and is accessible to critical transport networks such as National Highways, the Dedicated Freight Corridor (West), the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport. The project features 3.95 million sq. ft. of warehousing space, 0.25 million sq. ft. of Grade A office space, and 0.25 million sq. ft. of industrial space.

The park features G+2 floors, 12-meter floor-to-floor height, and incorporates 30-foot-wide unidirectional ramps for cargo flow between levels. It has a 6-ton floor load capacity, accommodates over 400,000 pallet positions, and comes with parking for over 600 trucks. With an annual throughput capacity of 36,000 TEUs, the facility is officially the largest single-location warehousing and industrial park in India.

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for over 5,000 people, strengthening the local economy. As a part of a notified SEZ, it also provides occupiers additional benefits such as exemption of Goods and Services Tax (GST), customs duty deferment, faster customs clearance, and minimal detention or demurrage risks. All of this enables seamless movement of goods and optimised inventory management, resulting in improved operational efficiency and significant cost savings of up to 15 per cent. Further, it also aims to improve the logistical efficiency of the port making the project a hub for international businesses.