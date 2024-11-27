Beta Drugs raises Rs 117 cr from HealthQuad and others

Beta Drugs a vertically integrated oncology-focused formulations company, has raised primary capital worth Rs 117 crore from HealthQuad Fund II, and other investors including a Singapore-based investment fund and a private wealth management firm for a minority stake in the company.

Beta Drugs offers a broad product portfolio across major oncology segments, including chemotherapy, targeted, hormonal and supportive therapy. Beta Drugs has expanded its footprint to over 46 countries, holding accreditations from regulatory bodies such as ANVISA Brazil, INVIMA, PICS, and EAEU. The company was also honoured with the Forbes “Best Under a Billion” award in 2024.

HealthQuad is a sectoral expert in healthcare backed by global LPs including DFIs, pension funds, global asset managers, big pharma, corporates and leading family offices. Their portfolio includes companies in AI, data analytics, diagnostics, healthcare financing, chronic care management and pharma distribution, providing a strategic edge to Beta Drugs in expanding its global reach and operational capabilities.

o3 Capital acted as the exclusive advisor to Beta Drugs for this transaction. DSK Legal, Universal Legal and Desai & Diwanji were the legal advisors to this