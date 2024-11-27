Akums, Jagdale partner to manufacture aseptic carton packing for ready-to-drink nutritional beverages

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals announced a partnership with Jagdale Industries to exclusively focus on aseptic manufacturing and subsequent filling in carton packing for the ready-to-drink (RTD) market, targeting an expansive array of health and wellness products.

Together, Akums and Jagdale aim to introduce non-milk-based aseptic carton packing solutions across key categories like a) wellness drinks under food, Ayush and nutraceutical frameworks, b) Sports nutrition with essential electrolytes for hydration and recovery c) Nutritional products for critical care, diabetes, and weight management.

By employing advanced aseptic processing and packaging, products can benefit from extended shelf life and preservation of essential nutrients. Additionally, aseptic packs are designed with sustainability in mind, being lightweight, and eco-friendly, which appeals to the growing segment of environmentally conscious consumers.

The electrolyte RTD market in India, valued at over ₹1,000 crores with more than 150 million packs sold annually, is experiencing robust growth. With a steady 10 per cent annual increase in volume, this market sees heightened demand, particularly during the summer months, when hydration needs peak. Simultaneously, the broader Indian RTD market is witnessing expansion, driven by a rising preference for functional beverages, therapeutic drinks, and wellness products.