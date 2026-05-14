Indoco Remedies clears Malta Medicines Authority audit

Indoco Remedies has announced today that the Malta Medicines Authority had inspected the Company’s manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form (Unit I) located at Baddi from January 29, 2026, to February 3, 2026.

The facility has received EU GMP certification from the Malta Medicines Authority confirming that it complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred in the EC Directive.

Commenting on this development, Aditi Panandikar, MD – Indoco Remedies said, “This approval from the Malta Medicine Authority further reflects Indoco’s strong commitment to quality, compliance and adherence to global regulatory standards. We are focused on maintaining the highest quality standards while catering to our customers in India and globally.”