Emcure and MS Dhoni launch ‘Winning Over Obesity’ campaign

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has launched Winning Over Obesity, a digital campaign aimed at changing public understanding of obesity as a chronic health condition. The campaign carries the theme MAHI – MAKING A HEALTHIER INDIA and features MS Dhoni. It addresses issues linked to obesity and encourages individuals to take action towards long-term health and well-being.

A video featuring MS Dhoni has been released on the campaign’s social platforms. In the video, Dhoni calls on people to take action against obesity and to join the movement for winning over obesity with Emcure.

Through the campaign, Emcure aims to move the discussion beyond obesity as excess weight. It draws attention to the impact obesity can have on health. Obesity is described as a condition influenced by genetics and lifestyle and is presented as a public health challenge in India. It can affect health across age groups and increase the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

The campaign states that obesity, while complex, can be managed with medical guidance, lifestyle changes and professional support. It highlights that individuals can move towards better health outcomes, with MS Dhoni stating, “Where you start matters”.

The Winning Over Obesity campaign is supported by WinningOverObesity.com, a portal that provides resources, guidance and advice on weight management. The campaign aligns with Emcure’s efforts linked to public health awareness and lifestyle-related health initiatives in India.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 (2019–21), obesity remains a health concern in India, with 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men classified as overweight or obese.