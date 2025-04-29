ASPA hosts MEA Open House in Dubai to advance anti-counterfeiting collaboration

he Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) conducted its MEA Open House on April 24 2025 at Anantara Downtown Dubai. The event brought together 46 delegates representing 17 companies from the authentication, packaging, and brand protection industries. The initiative was part of ASPA’s strategy to expand its presence and strengthen collaborative efforts to combat counterfeiting in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The agenda was moderated by Kaunain Shahidi, Packaging and Sustainability Expert. The session began with an address from Manoj Kochar, President of ASPA. He introduced ASPA’s core objectives, which include product and consumer protection through the adoption of authentication and traceability solutions.

Ranesh Bajaj, ASPA Governing Body Member and Chairperson of the ASPA MEA Chapter, delivered the keynote address. He discussed the challenges that brand owners and solution providers face in the MEA region and called for joint efforts to address counterfeiting threats. Bajaj also proposed the formation of an “Action Group” based in Dubai to reinforce ASPA’s initiatives in the region. Six companies expressed interest in participating in this group.

During the event, 11 companies indicated their intent to become ASPA members, reflecting the relevance of ASPA’s mission and the need for coordinated regional action.

Ankit Gupta, Vice President of ASPA, concluded the session with a vote of thanks. He acknowledged the delegates, partners, and stakeholders for their participation and continued support.

The formal proceedings were followed by a networking dinner and cocktail session. Attendees shared perspectives and explored opportunities for collaboration in building secure and transparent supply chains in the region.

Commenting on the event, Manoj Kochar, President of ASPA, said, “The overwhelming response to the MEA Open House underscores the growing commitment among industry leaders to build a future rooted in authenticity and trust. At ASPA, we are proud to have created a dynamic platform that not only raises critical awareness but also forges actionable partnerships, empowering the fight against counterfeiting across borders.”

The MEA Open House aligns with ASPA’s global engagement strategy and supports its efforts to promote regional cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the adoption of authentication technologies across physical and digital domains.