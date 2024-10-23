Asahi Kasei Medical launches Planova FG1 next-generation virus removal filter

Asahi Kasei Medical has introduced its latest innovation, the Planova FG1 virus removal filter, to enhance the efficiency and safety of biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company’s bioprocess business includes Planova virus removal filters and equipment used in the production of biotherapeutic products, such as biopharmaceuticals and plasma derivatives, biosafety testing services, and biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing operations. This business is seen as a key driver for Asahi Kasei Group’s future growth.

Since its launch in 1989, Planova has seen significant product developments, with the introduction of Planova BioEX hydrophilic PVDF hollow-fiber membrane filters in 2009 and Planova S20N next-generation cellulose hollow-fiber membrane filters in 2022. These advancements were designed to meet rising global standards for the viral safety of biotherapeutics. The newly launched Planova FG1 is expected to further improve productivity as demand for monoclonal antibodies and other biopharmaceuticals grows at a rate of 5–10 per cent per year.

Planova FG1 has been developed to optimise productivity in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. It delivers high performance in filtration speed and robustness in virus removal capability. The filter’s high flux is approximately seven times greater than that of Planova BioEX, allowing virus filtration to be completed in a shorter time. It also presents less risk of virus breakthrough during any suspension of the filtration process.

Customer evaluations during the development stage confirmed high protein filtration and virus removal performance across various conditions and solutions, even without the use of a prefilter to remove aggregates. Planova FG1 is also compatible with standard cleaning in place (CIP) and sterilisation in place (SIP) procedures, making it suitable for use with many existing biopharmaceutical manufacturing systems.

Following the October 2024 start of mass production and shipment of smaller filters, Asahi Kasei Medical will expand the product range by introducing filters with larger surface areas to support customers in scaling up their processes. With the addition of Planova FG1 to its product portfolio, Asahi Kasei Medical aims to strengthen the presence of the Planova brand in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector and contribute to safer and more efficient pharmaceutical production.

“Asahi Kasei Medical is thrilled to launch the Planova FG1 next-generation virus removal filter,” said Ken Shinomiya, President of Asahi Kasei Medical. “We look forward to continuing to support biopharmaceutical manufacturers with our broad and growing lineup of products that help them to safely and efficiently manufacture pharmaceuticals that patients can trust.”