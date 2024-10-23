BASF introduces Pepsensyal Peptide for slow-aging skin care solutions

BASF’s Personal Care business has launched a new synthetic peptide, Pepsensyal, designed for skin care applications. Inspired by the skin’s natural regenerative process, Pepsensyal has been clinically proven to reduce and delay the first visible signs of ageing. This new ingredient addresses the slow-ageing trend, reflecting a shift in consumer attitudes towards embracing healthy ageing rather than attempting to counteract the natural ageing process. Consumers are now prioritising a holistic, preventative approach to skin care, with peptides gaining recognition as effective, science-backed ingredients in recent years. Pepsensyal is BASF’s latest addition to its peptide portfolio, offering a cost-effective option, free of preservatives and 99 per cent of natural origin.

The ingredient has demonstrated triple action benefits for slow ageing, including smoothing, resurfacing, and re-densifying the skin. A double-blind, randomised, split-face clinical trial involving 32 women aged between 44 and 64 tested Pepsensyal at a concentration of 0.2 per cent against a placebo product. After 14 days, crow’s feet appeared smoother, showing an 11 per cent decrease in average roughness and a 14 per cent decrease in maximum relief amplitude. Additionally, skin isotropy increased by 15 per cent, indicating a resurfacing effect.

In the same trial, Pepsensyal was found to replenish the skin from within. After 28 days, the skin had re-densified, with a 21 per cent increase in the echogenic surface area of the dermis. Extensive in vitro testing also confirmed Pepsensyal’s ability to support skin regeneration, helping to slow visible signs of skin ageing.

Pepsensyal’s introduction is part of BASF’s broader strategy under its Care 360° programme – Solutions for Sustainable Life. This initiative focuses on addressing future challenges through sustainability, digitalisation, innovation, and new approaches to collaboration.