Uhlmann India inaugurates new office and showcases blister packaging solutions

Uhlmann India inaugurated its new office on October 16th at Chakan MIDC Phase II in Pune, Maharashtra. This event marked a significant step in the company’s growth and commitment to Indian operations. The ceremony was attended by industry figures, including Sundeep Bambolkar, Joint Managing Director of Indoco Remedies, and Anil Arora, President of Global Manufacturing Operations at Granules India. Key speakers from Uhlmann included Sumeet Arora, Matthias Kaiser, and Varun Sethumadhavan were also present.

Sumeet Arora, reflected on the company’s journey, noting the growing demand for pharmaceutical packaging solutions in India’s generic market. He stated, “The idea was to look for the Indian market, which is one of the most robust and dynamic markets in terms of pharmaceutical generic business globally.”

Since 2016, Uhlmann has focused on service support and localisation of format parts in response to the needs of the pharmaceutical sector. Arora highlighted the initial development of a service network to provide technical support for packaging equipment, saying, “The entire team was sent to Germany for extensive training in German technologies to ensure the best possible support for the equipment.”

Uhlmann began localising format parts in 2018-19 to reduce lead times and costs associated with imports. Arora noted that the company produces over 50 format parts annually, having more than doubled its production capacity in three years. He mentioned the need for a larger space in Chakan in 2019, where Uhlmann installed machines for testing and quality assurance.

The inauguration was followed by a two-day in-house show on October 17th and 18th, showcasing Uhlmann’s blister packaging solutions, including the eBL350 system, and its ‘Local for Local’ approach. The event featured demonstrations and discussions on the company’s services and innovations in blister packaging.

Uhlmann expressed gratitude to its customers and partners for their continued support during the event.