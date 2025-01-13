Aragen secures $100 mn investment from Quadria Capital

Aragen, a Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that it has secured a $100 million investment from Quadria Capital, an Asia healthcare-focused private equity fund. The investment will result in Quadria acquiring a minority stake in Aragen, at an approximate valuation of $ 1.4 billion, primarily through a fresh capital infusion, with a small portion from the sale of shares by existing investors.

This funding will support Aragen’s strategic expansion of its capabilities and infrastructure, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for outsourcing services from innovators in the US and Europe

With this investment, Quadria joins Goldman Sachs as the second strategic investor in Aragen. The announcement comes ahead of JPM Week 2025, where Aragen is expected to secure additional outsourcing partnerships.

Quadria has made investments in other outsourced pharmaceutical services companies, including Akums Drugs, Encube Ethicals and Straits Orthopedics (Malaysia-based CDMO for orthopaedic medical devices).