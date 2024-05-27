APIC and GFI India collaborate, aim to reshape India’s smart protein landscape

The Alternative Proteins Innovation Center (APIC), an integrated facility focused on alternative protein ingredient and product development, was launched in collaboration with the Good Food Institute India, the central expert organisation, thought leader, and convening body in the Indian alternative protein or smart protein sector. This partnership aims to accelerate research and development, innovation, technology transfer, and commercialisation of smart protein technology in India.

APIC provides research and manufacturing services for the development of alternative proteins and ingredients. Currently, the centre also includes facilities for creating finished plant-based products, such as plant-based milk. Located near Bengaluru and equipped with in-house R&D experts, APIC offers an optimal environment for transforming concepts into commercial products. Its facility offers comprehensive services in the alternative protein industry, encompassing everything from lab-scale to pilot-scale development.

The launch event was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GFI India and APIC. The MoU outlines specific areas of collaboration, including joint research projects, knowledge sharing, and capacity building programs like workshops and events. By combining their expertise and resources, GFI India and APIC aim to seek opportunities and propel advancements in the smart protein sector towards a sustainable and secure future of food in India.

The collaboration between GFI India and APIC will focus on undertaking exploratory research projects that address specific challenges faced by startups and entrepreneurs in the smart protein sector. The two organisations will organise workshops and information dissemination events, disseminate open-access knowledge materials, and conduct training programs aimed at enhancing the skills, knowledge, and capabilities of stakeholders within the smart protein sector.

The launch event included a panel discussion on innovation and investment pathways in smart protein that saw participation from esteemed speakers including Jinesh Shah, Founder, AltX Ventures, Dr Gurmeet Singh, Head of Center at the Transdisciplinary University, Stéphanie Joseph, Director Global Growth – Alternative Proteins, Pall Corporation Narayanan Suresh, Chief Operating Officer at Association of Biotechnology-Led Enterprises (ABLE), and Abhay Rangan, Co-founder of Nourish You India. The insightful session was hosted by Amy Aela, co-founder of Meat Less Meet More.