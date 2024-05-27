Malay Vyas appointed President & Business Head of STEER America

STEER World, a company engineering innovation, specialising in materials transformation technologies, announced the appointment of Malay Vyas as President and Business Head of STEER America, to reinforce its US business. Malay brings over 20 years of experience and leadership to this role.

Based in Houston, Texas, Vyas aims to play a key role in shaping the strategic direction, fostering innovation & leading long-term growth and sustainability initiatives in the region. He will also be responsible for driving the company’s continued success in delivering cutting-edge technologies to customers in the US.

Vyas has a track record in customer-facing roles in the US. He has built and led high-performing global teams at process equipment manufacturing companies and has a track record of engaging customers with a win-win attitude. His previous leadership roles include positions at The Protectoseal Company, Ingeteam, John Crane, Usha Martin Americas, and L&T Chiyoda, among others.