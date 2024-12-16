Anil Matai reflects on 2024 as a pivotal year for India’s pharma sector

As 2024 nears its end, the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) DG, Anil Matai, has shared a year-end reflection on the transformative developments in India’s healthcare landscape. According to Matai, Director General of OPPI, the year has set the stage for a more patient-centric and innovation-driven future in the healthcare sector:

“The year 2024 has been a pivotal chapter for India’s healthcare landscape, setting the stage for a transformative journey toward a more patient-centric and innovation-driven future. Landmark initiatives like the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and the modification of guidelines for PRIP scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of KSMs and API have demonstrated the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive healthcare ecosystem. The notification of the Patent (Amendment) Rules 2024, waivers for Phase 3 clinical trials for certain categories of drugs already approved in well-regulated markets, including the USA, UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the EU and the government signing the much-awaited Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states comprising of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland reflect India’s progressive strides toward creating a dynamic, globally competitive pharmaceutical sector that is driven by innovation. Complementing these advancements are ongoing efforts to enhance access, affordability and ethical marketing practices, reinforcing the foundation for a more robust and transparent industry. The introduction of the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) is a testament to the government’s efforts to make the pharmaceutical industry more transparent and ethical. While the functioning of SEC requires more streamlining, it surely has become more structured and efficient.

As we move into 2025, the Indian pharmaceutical sector stands poised for profound transformation, driven by the synergy between government initiatives and industry dedication. Technological advancements like AI, machine learning and precision medicine are set to revolutionise drug discovery, manufacturing and patient care. Strengthened regulatory frameworks will enable the swift adoption of innovative therapies while prioritising patient safety. A focus on research excellence and innovation will position India as a global hub for high-quality, affordable pharmaceuticals. Collaboration between policymakers, academia and industry stakeholders will address unmet medical needs, particularly in underserved regions. Adherence to UCPMP will uphold ethical standards, fostering trust and transparency across the healthcare ecosystem.

Together, forward-thinking government policies and the pharmaceutical industry’s relentless drive will not only propel India to the forefront of global healthcare innovation but also ensure that world-class, patient-centric solutions are within reach for all.”