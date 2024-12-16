Lupin acquires anti-diabetes trademarks from Boehringer Ingelheim to strengthen portfolio

On December 13, 2024, Lupin, a global pharmaceutical company, announced the acquisition of anti-diabetes trademarks GIBTULIO, GIBTULIO MET, and AJADUO from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. The move is aimed at strengthening Lupin’s diabetes portfolio in India. The trademark rights for these brands are set to be transferred to Lupin by March 2025.

Lupin has marketed GIBTULIO and GIBTULIO MET since 2016, and AJADUO since 2018 in the Indian market under existing co-marketing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim India. The three drugs are part of a novel class of oral anti-diabetic treatments known as sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors and their combinations. These medications are used to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise. Empagliflozin, the active ingredient in GIBTULIO, is also used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with chronic kidney disease.

India faces a significant diabetes challenge, with an estimated 80 million people over the age of 18 affected by the condition. In addition, 25 million people are pre-diabetic. Despite this, awareness of diabetes remains low, with more than 50 per cent of people unaware of their diabetic status. This lack of awareness often leads to severe health complications if the condition is not diagnosed and treated early. Adults with diabetes face an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, commented, “Lupin has always been at the forefront of providing best-in-class quality healthcare solutions to patients. This acquisition is a key step in strengthening our diabetes portfolio and reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and cost-effective medications for patients across India.”

Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations at Lupin, added, “The increasing prevalence of diabetes and related lifestyle diseases calls for greater thrust on diabetes treatment and management, as well as accessibility of medicines for patients. This acquisition enables us to deliver effective and affordable treatment options to millions across India.”