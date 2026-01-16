Venus Remedies secures Marketing Authorization for Ceftazidime + Avibactam in Indonesia

Venus Remedies, among the world’s leading fixed-dosage injectable manufacturers, has secured the marketing authorization from the Indonesian regulatory authority for its combination antibiotic, Ceftazidime + Avibactam.

This approval represents Venus Remedies’ first marketing authorization in the anti-infective segment in Indonesia and also enables the first generic launch of Ceftazidime + Avibactam in the country. The milestone marks a significant step in the Company’s international expansion strategy and strengthens its regulatory and commercial footprint across Southeast Asia.

The authorization further reinforces Venus Remedies’ presence across ASEAN markets, where the Company is commercially active in 10 countries and holds more than 370 injectable approvals. It aligns with the Company’s focus on expanding access to advanced critical-care therapies while supporting India’s role as a trusted supplier of high-quality injectable pharmaceuticals to emerging healthcare markets.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, said, “The approval of Ceftazidime + Avibactam in Indonesia is an important regulatory milestone for Venus Remedies. It reflects our continued focus on addressing antimicrobial resistance through clinically relevant therapies designed for hospital-based care and reinforces our commitment to expanding access to life-saving anti-infective treatments in international markets.”

Ceftazidime + Avibactam is an advanced antibiotic combination indicated for the treatment of serious multidrug-resistant bacterial infections, including complicated intra-abdominal infections and complicated urinary tract infections caused by gram-negative pathogens such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Enterobacteriaceae. Avibactam inhibits key beta-lactamase enzymes, restoring the activity of ceftazidime against resistant strains and addressing a critical unmet need in the management of antimicrobial resistance.

Indonesia represents one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in Southeast Asia, with antibiotics forming a critical therapeutic segment due to the high burden of infectious diseases and increasing emphasis on antimicrobial stewardship. The broader ASEAN pharmaceutical market is projected to exceed USD 63.5 billion by 2029, highlighting the region’s growing strategic importance for India’s pharmaceutical exports and healthcare collaboration.

Aditi K. Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies, said, “With the approval of Ceftazidime + Avibactam, Venus Remedies enters the anti-infective segment in Indonesia, expanding beyond our existing presence in oncology. Indonesia is a priority market for us, and this milestone reflects our long-term commitment to building a compliant, scalable, and sustainable business in the region.”

As the first generic of its kind to be launched in Indonesia, Ceftazidime + Avibactam is expected to improve access to advanced anti-infective therapy in hospital and critical-care settings. The approval strengthens Venus Remedies’ commercial platform across ASEAN and underscores the growing contribution of Southeast Asia to the Company’s international business.

Asia continues to grow at over 30% year-on-year for Venus Remedies, our focus remains on expanding access to advanced injectable therapies through trusted local partnerships, resilient supply chains, and a disciplined international business strategy, reinforcing India’s position as a reliable partner in addressing antimicrobial resistance across emerging healthcare markets.