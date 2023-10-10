Alvotech’s AVT05 emerges as leading contender for Simponi biosimilar in rheumatoid arthritis: GlobalData

The patent for Janssen’s second-generation, tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF)-a inhibitor Simponi (golimumab), is scheduled to expire in 2024 and in 2025 in the US and EU, respectively. As patent expiration approaches, strategic activity within this space indicates that the landscape is shifting. In May 2023, Alvotech and Advanz Pharma announced an extended strategic partnership with plans to supply and commercialise five proposed biosimilars in Europe, including Simponi. Consequently, Alvotech’s AVT05 entered a Phase III RA study (NCT05842213). This global study positions AVT05 as the leading contender for Simponi biosimilars in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) market, says GlobalData.

Momna Ali, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments, ‘’As Alvotech is the only company conducting a global study investigating a biosimilar for Simponi, this positions them strongly, potentially enabling them to monopolise Simponi’s market share upon patent expiry.’’