AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso to lead lung cancer small molecule market with over $7 bn sales by 2029: GlobalData

In the ever-evolving landscape of oncology, small-molecule drugs are carving a significant niche in lung cancer treatment. In 2015, AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso achieved landmark approval from the FDA following the results of the Phase III AURA trial. This approval marked a significant advancement in the treatment of metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Tagrisso is projected to be a pivotal contributor to AstraZeneca’s portfolio, with anticipated sales surpassing $7 billion and a 48 per cent market share of small molecules in lung cancer treatment by 2029, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s patient-based forecasts indicate a robust demand for small molecules in the treatment of NSCLC in the eight major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China), projecting the market to reach over $15 billion by 2029, representing approximately 40 per cent of the total NSCLC market.

Dr Biswajit Podder, Oncology and Hematology Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “Tagrisso’s approval marked a paradigm shift in the treatment of lung cancer, especially in the early stages where tumor resection is possible but recurrence is common (Phase III ADAURA trial). In addition, the groundbreaking results of the Phase III FLAURA trial added a new standard to the first-line treatment of EGFR-mutated NSCLC. This ensures that a wider spectrum of patients can re