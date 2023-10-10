Cadila Pharma launches under eye cream

Chezgreen, a division of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, has introduced an under eye care cream for the Indian market.

The Cahaya Naturals Under Eye Cream is formulated with L-Glutathione, Vitamin C and other natural extracts that are rich in antioxidants, to help regenerate damaged skin cells and keep skin hydrated.

“The Cahaya Naturals Under Eye Cream is made of natural ingredients that have no side effects. It is truly a one-of-a-kind product that will go a long way in revolutionising under eye care,” said Vandana Modi, VP of Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ Herbal Division.