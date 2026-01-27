Venus Remedies receives second PLI incentive disbursement, reinforcing manufacturing strength

Venus Remedies among the world’s leading fixed-dosage injectable manufacturers, has received its second incentive disbursement under the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals, representing 75 percent of the total incentive eligible for FY 2024–25.

The disbursement follows the Company’s successful fulfilment of the investment, production, and sales thresholds prescribed under the scheme. Venus Remedies’ continued eligibility and successive disbursements reflect its consistent performance against the PLI programme’s stringent benchmarks, highlighting disciplined execution and sustained commitment to domestic manufacturing growth.

As one of the select pharmaceutical companies approved under PLI 2.0, Venus Remedies is well positioned to leverage the incentives to scale manufacturing capacity, adopt advanced technologies, and strengthen its position within India’s evolving pharmaceutical ecosystem. The support further reinforces the Company’s focus on long-term investment, innovation-led growth, and employment generation, while contributing to the expansion and resilience of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Commenting on the development, Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, said: “The successive PLI disbursements validate our disciplined execution and sustained commitment to strengthening India’s domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. These incentives will support capacity expansion, enable investments in advanced and globally competitive technologies, and deepen our contribution to a resilient and self-reliant healthcare ecosystem. As we scale responsibly, we remain aligned with national healthcare and industrial priorities, with a strong focus on quality, supply-chain security, and long-term value creation.”