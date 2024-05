According to the company’s statement, all EIRs are in place for their USFDA facilities

After an inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration ( USFDA), Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received its Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its oncology (injectable and oral solid) formulation facility.

Located at Panelav, the inspection was carried out from February 28 to March 8, 2024. According to the company’s statement, all EIRs are in place for their USFDA facilities.