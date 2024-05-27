HOF Pharma targets global expansion

With an aim to enhance its global presence and deliver high-quality medicines to a broader market, the Ahmedabad based, HOF Pharmaceuticals has shared its plans for growth.

In two years, HOF Pharma has established itself as a manufacturer and exporter of tablets, capsules, and oral liquids. Reportedly, the company’s plant at Sanand, Ahmedabad meets stringent international standards.

“Currently we are exporting to 12 countries across Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. With twenty more specialty products in the pipeline, which will augment HOF’s export performance, we are now aiming to double our reach to 25 countries within the next year” commented Pravin Patel, Chairman, HOF Pharma.

“Towards this year end, we are gearing up our Quality Management Systems (QMS) and formulation development initiatives towards regulated markets,” added Patel.

HOF Pharma comprises over 150 products across various therapeutic categories. These include treatments for diabetes, cardiovascular, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppressant, anticoagulants, anti-anemics, gastric medications, muscular dystrophy treatments, and therapies for hemochromatosis.