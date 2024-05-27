Asahi Kasei Medical completes new assembly plant for Planova virus removal filters

Asahi Kasei Medical has completed the construction of its third assembly plant for Planova virus removal filters in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan, and held its completion ceremony on May 24, 2024.

The bioprocess business of Asahi Kasei Medical comprises Planova virus removal filters and equipment used in the manufacturing process of biotherapeutic products such as biopharmaceuticals and plasma derivatives, biosafety testing services, and biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) operations. It is one of the Asahi Kasei Group’s businesses to drive future growth.

Planova cellulose hollow-fibre membrane filters, developed specifically for removing viruses from biotherapeutic products, were launched in 1989, followed by Planova BioEX hydrophilic PVDF hollow-fibre membrane filters in 2009. A next-generation line of cellulose hollow-fibre membrane filters, Planova S20N, was launched in 2022 featuring robust virus removal capability and simplified operation.

To further ensure stable supply, Asahi Kasei Medical has been proactively expanding production capacity for Planova including the 2019 completion of a new spinning plant for Planova in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan, and the 2021 decision to expand its spinning plant for Planova BioEX filters in Oita, Japan, in addition to the assembly plant completion announced. Asahi Kasei Medical will continue to support biotherapeutics manufacturers by enabling them to safely and efficiently manufacture products that patients can trust through innovative and exceptionally reliable bioprocess consumables and equipment, as well as scientific support and biosafety testing services.