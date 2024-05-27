Andelyn Biosciences selected to manufacture AAV therapies under CIRM

Andelyn Biosciences, a patient-focused cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has been selected to manufacture adeno-associated vectors (AAV) therapies using its suspension AAV Curator Platform under the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC).

The CIRM partnership with Andelyn aims to advance BGTC’s mission to develop platforms and standards to propel the development and delivery of customised or ‘bespoke’ gene therapies for millions of people affected with rare diseases. BGTC is focusing on development of cures for eight such diseases, with Andelyn selected to optimise and scale the AAV therapy processes for the treatment of Congenital Hereditary Endothelial Dystrophy – Type 1.

With scalable end-to-end development and manufacturing capabilities across its three Columbus, Ohio facilities, Andelyn aims to work towards the progression of life-altering gene therapies for rare and prevalent diseases.