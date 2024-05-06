Chinese companies lead ADC development pipeline: GlobalData

A significant level of increase is seen in Chinese companies within the Antibody-drug conjugates market.

According to GlobalData, a significant level of increase is seen in Chinese companies within the Antibody-drug conjugates market. Half of the top 10 developers seek to capitalise on potential returns.

ADCs combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic drugs, via a linker, to selectively target and eliminate cancerous cells. This antibody-directed killing of cancer has the potential to substantially increase the outcomes of current cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy.

“ADCs are not a new technology, as there are currently 17 approved ADC drugs, which generated $8.5 billion in 2023. However, recent advancements in linker technologies and conjugation methods have revitalised interest in this space. As such, ADCs are leading a new era of targeted cancer therapy, with sales forecast to increase by 433% and generate over $45 billion in revenue by 2030,” comments Jasper Morley, pharma analyst at GlobalData.

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals and ProfoundBio are the top two Chinese companies, positioned at number one and eight, respectively by the active pipeline ADC count. The former one has 23 active ADCs in development, while the latter has 13 drugs.

Biocytogen’s drugs are yet to reach clinical stages, as six are preclinical and 17 are in the discovery stage.

ProfoundBio has developed two distinct proprietary linker-drug technology platforms and is the most advanced out of all of the Chinese companies, with three drugs in Phase II. One of its drugs, Rina-S, is a potential best-in-class ADC that was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA in early 2024 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Hangzhou DAC, Shanghai Affinity, ProfoundBio, and Suzhou Medilink are headquartered within the Yangtze River Delta region in China.

“The Yangtze River Delta region is home to some of China’s top research institutions, such as Zhejiang and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and it is one of the most economically advanced and prosperous areas of China. These factors play an important role in attracting talent and investment, enabling innovation within pharmaceutical R&D,” says Morley.

“The prime location of Chinese companies offers a rich ecosystem of academic institutions, attracting both talent and investment. The associated high levels of innovation by these Chinese companies in a drug class that is gaining prominence mirror the region’s emergence as a powerhouse within the pharmaceutical space,” he concludes.