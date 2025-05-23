Alembic gains USFDA final approval for Amlodipine & Atorvastatin Tablets USP, 2.5 mg/10 mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/10 mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, & 10 mg/80 mg
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Amlodipine and Atorvastatin Tablets USP, 2.5 mg/10 mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/10 mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Caduet Tablets, 2.5 mg/10 mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/10 mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, of Pharmacia and Upjohn.
Amlodipine and Atorvastatin tablets are indicated in patients for whom treatment with both amlodipine and atorvastatin is appropriate. Alembic has a cumulative total of 223 ANDA approvals (199 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.