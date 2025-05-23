Indoco Remedies gains USFDA final approval for Allopurinol Tablets USP 200 mg

Indoco Remedies announced the final approval of Allopurinol Tablets USP 200 mg through its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Allopurinol Tablets USP to market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), ZYLOPRIM 200 mg of Casper Pharma, from the USFDA.

Allopurinol is used to prevent or lower high uric acid levels in the blood. It is also used to prevent or lower excess uric acid levels caused by cancer medicines or in patients with kidney stones.

This product, Allopurinol Tablets USP 200 mg, will be manufactured by Indoco Remedies Limited at their manufacturing facility located at L-14, Verna Industrial Area, Verna, Goa – 403722 in India.