Akums launches high-strength Paracetamol Oral Suspension 500mg/5ml

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals India’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturing organisation, has announced the launch of Paracetamol Oral Suspension 500mg/5ml in the Indian market. This high-strength, easy-to-administer formulation is designed to improve pain and fever management in adult and geriatric patients.

This novel oral suspension is an addition to the analgesic and antipyretic category by offering therapeutic adult dosing in a minimal volume. It addresses the growing demand in India for liquid formulations suitable for patients who have difficulty swallowing tablets.

Paracetamol 500mg/5ml is among the most concentrated liquid paracetamol formulations available in the Indian market. By delivering an effective adult dose in just 5ml, it reduces dosing frequency and volume, particularly beneficial in outpatient, hospital, and home care settings across India. It enables rapid symptom relief, especially in cases where IV access is unavailable or oral tablets are ineffective or cause discomfort. The oral suspension supports better compliance, especially in elderly patients, post-surgical recovery cases, and those with dysphagia or swallowing difficulties.

The product also reflects broader healthcare trends observed in India post-COVID, such as the rise in home-based care and growing demand for convenient, easy-to-administer treatment formats. While it is being rolled out initially for Indian patients, the formulation also holds potential for expansion into international markets with similar healthcare needs and patient preferences.