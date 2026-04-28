Alvarez & Marsal India appoints Nitin Lath as MD in Corporate Finance

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India announced the appointment of Nitin Lath as Managing Director within its Corporate Finance practice. Based in Mumbai, Lath will focus on private equity and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory services in the life sciences sector.

Lath brings over 25 years of investment banking experience. He has advised on transactions including private equity investments, cross-border acquisitions, structured financing and strategic divestitures.

Prior to joining A&M, Lath spent 10 years with Stifel Niclous India in Mumbai, where he most recently served as Managing Director and led the firm’s India practice. His work focused on advisory to pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

Himanshu Bajaj, Managing Director and Head – A&M India and GCC, said, “Deal activity in India’s pharmaceutical sector continues to remain robust, driven by global demand and investor interest. As transactions grow in scale and complexity, clients are increasingly focused on execution certainty and value realization. Nitin’s experience across M&A and fundraising will play a key role in enhancing A&M’s ability to deliver high-impact outcomes.”

Nitin Lath, Managing Director – Corporate Finance, Alvarez & Marsal India, said, “Pharmaceutical companies today are navigating a mix of global expansion, portfolio realignment, and capital deployment decisions. Success in this environment depends on execution discipline across the transaction lifecycle. A&M’s hands-on approach and strong sector focus provide a platform to deliver outcomes that translate into long-term value.”