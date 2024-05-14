Ajit Singh, Jagjit Singh from ACG receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Hurun India

Ajit Singh, Chairman, ACG and Jasjit Singh, Vice Chairman, ACG have received Lifetime Achievement Awards from Hurun India.

The Singh brothers joined the ranks of previous recipients such as Cyrus and Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute of India, K Dinesh, Co-Founder, Infosys and Jalaj Dani, Co- Promoter, Asian Paints.

The Singh brothers acknowledged the support received from the pharma industry, their families, the ACG Global Leadership, ACG team, ACG Cares Foundation, and their customers and suppliers, during their acceptance speech.