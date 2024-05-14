Sartorius partners with Sanofi to commercialise biomanufacturing (ICB) platform

Sartorius is collaborating with Sanofi biopharmaceutical to develop an end-to-end platform for integrated and continuous downstream bioprocessing. Selected as a preferred supplier, Sartorius will contribute its engineering and manufacturing expertise to commercialise ICB platforms based on prototypes developed by Sanofi. In return, Sanofi will grant Sartorius exclusive access to its know-how and patents related to the ICB platform.



As part of the collaboration and license agreement, Sartorius will exclusively commercialise the ICB platform offering to customers worldwide.