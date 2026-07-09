Ajanta Pharma outlines five trends shaping future of obesity care in India

India is approaching a pivotal moment in the evolution of obesity and metabolic health management. As awareness grows among healthcare professionals and patients alike, the obesity care ecosystem is rapidly transitioning from reactive treatment toward proactive and long-term disease management.

According to recent estimates, India is home to one of the world’s largest populations living with overweight and obesity. This growing burden is contributing substantially to the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, and other metabolic disorders. As healthcare systems increasingly recognize obesity as a chronic disease requiring long-term management, the need for comprehensive and evidence-based obesity care has never been greater.

Ajanta Pharma today outlined five emerging trends that are expected to shape the future of obesity care in India over the coming years.

Five trends that will shape the future of obesity care in India: Ajanta Pharma shares its perspective on the next decade of metabolic health

Trend 1 Obesity Will Be Increasingly Treated as a Chronic Disease

Medical experts are increasingly recognizing obesity as a chronic condition influenced by genetics, physiology, environment, behaviour, and lifestyle factors. This shift is expected to drive more structured and evidence-based treatment pathways. Trend 2 Earlier Intervention Will Become More Common

Historically, treatment often began only after obesity-related complications emerged. Going forward, healthcare professionals are expected to focus on earlier intervention strategies aimed at reducing long-term health risks and improving outcomes. Trend 3 Digital Patient Support Will Become a Critical Part of Treatment

Treatment success depends not only on clinical intervention but also on adherence, education, and ongoing support. Digital health platforms, remote consultations, patient education tools, medication reminders, and lifestyle coaching are likely to become increasingly important components of obesity management. Trend 4 Personalized Nutrition and Lifestyle Programs Will Gain Importance

Experts anticipate a growing emphasis on individualized treatment plans that combine medical therapy with tailored nutritional guidance, physical activity recommendations, and behavioural support. The future of obesity care will involve multidisciplinary collaboration between physicians, dieticians, fitness professionals, and patient support teams. Trend 5 Integrated Metabolic Health Will Replace Weight-Loss-Only Conversations

The healthcare community is increasingly shifting focus beyond kilograms lost toward broader outcomes such as glycemic control, cardiovascular risk reduction, quality of life, and long-term health improvement. This evolution reflects a growing understanding that successful obesity management is about improving overall health, not simply reducing body weight.

Experts increasingly recognise that the future of obesity management extends beyond weight reduction alone. Effective obesity care is expected to play a critical role in comprehensive cardiometabolic risk management, including diabetes prevention, cardiovascular health, improvement in obesity-related complications, and long-term enhancement of overall metabolic well-being.

Building the next generation of patient support

Ajanta Pharma believes these trends highlight the need for comprehensive care models that combine medical innovation with education and patient engagement.

To support this evolving landscape, the company is investing in initiatives focused on patient awareness, healthcare professional engagement, and digital support solutions designed to improve treatment adherence and long-term outcomes.

As part of this commitment, Ajanta Pharma has expanded its obesity management portfolio with Ozanta, a semaglutide-based therapy, while simultaneously exploring patient support programs, expert-led education initiatives, and digital engagement platforms.

“The future of obesity management will be defined not only by scientific advancements but by how effectively we support patients throughout their journey. Building awareness, improving access to information, and strengthening patient engagement will be critical to long-term success,” said Pourus Vakil, President – India Business, Ajanta Pharma.

As obesity continues to emerge as one of India’s most pressing health challenges, Ajanta Pharma remains committed to supporting healthcare professionals and patients through science-led innovation and responsible healthcare initiatives.